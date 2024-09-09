Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dies at 58 After a Long Illness

Walt Ehmer worked for Waffle House for over three decades

AP Photo/Steve Helber Walt Ehmer

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer has died. He was 58.

The company announced the news on Sept. 6, saying the business mogul died after a long illness.

"He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family," they said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The company plans to share more details soon, including "highlights of Walt’s 30+ year career."

"For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt’s family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Ehmer is survived by three children, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He worked for Waffle House starting in 1992, climbed the ladder to president in 2002 and later became CEO, per the Associated Press.

Along with his work at the diner chain, Ehmer was an active participant in his community. He was a member of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s board of trustees. On Sept. 7, the foundation shared an emotional statement on Ehmer’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation's Board of Trustees,” the statement read in a Facebook post. “Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta.”

The statement continued: “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also shared a heartfelt tribute for the Waffle House CEO.

Joe Raedle/Getty Waffle House

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus,” he wrote in a statement. “His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many.”

In 2020, Ehmer spoke to students at his alma mater Georgia Tech about what made Waffle House stand out from competitors.

“We are one family,” said Ehmer. “Everybody does the same thing, everybody wears one uniform. But uniquely, every restaurant is also its own family."

Above all, he said that under his leadership Waffle House prioritized customers and employees.

“There’s no place for ego on a team. The higher up on the ladder you go, the more you have to make sure your people are successful,” Ehmer said.

