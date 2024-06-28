Waffling Portuguese MPs face having mics cut off

James Badcock
·2 min read
André Ventura, president of the hard-Right Chega party, whose stance on immigration has led to disorder in parliament
André Ventura, president of the hard-Right Chega party, whose stance on immigration has led to disorder in parliament - Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

MPs who have a tendency to waffle will be made to keep it brief or face having their microphones cut off under a new “traffic light system” aimed at keeping order in the Portuguese parliament.

MPs will be faced with visual warnings and the colours green, amber and red to indicate how much time they have left to speak.

When an MP sees green change to amber, they know they have only 30 seconds left. When it is red, they’ll be given an extra 15 seconds before their microphone is cut off.

The system was due to be tested for the first time in Friday’s session of the single-chamber parliament in Lisbon but without microphones being turned off.

José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, the parliamentary speaker, said the move to curtail lengthy speeches would 'please MPs'
José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, the parliamentary speaker, said the move to curtail lengthy speeches would 'please MPs' - Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, the parliamentary speaker, announced the test earlier this week, saying that he was sure it would “please MPs”.

The move comes after ill-tempered debates in Portugal’s parliament over claims by the hard-Right Chega party that the country’s social fabric was being damaged by high levels of immigration.

There were howls of protest and interruptions from MPs from various parties last week as one Chega MP said that crime committed by foreign residents was up by 300 per cent, a claim not backed up by any official statistics.

Chega, which finished third in March’s general election with 18 per cent of the vote, proposed that immigrants should not receive government benefits for five years after arriving in the country, even if they are contributors to the tax system.

During another heated debate in May the speaker warned MPs that he has the power to stop MPs from speaking if he believes they are out of order and even call the police to remove them if necessary. All parties supported this measure, except for Chega.

Mr Aguiar-Branco said he expected to hold a second trial of the “complete system” before the summer recess, so that the mic-cutting traffic light technology can be applied as standard for all parliamentary debates from September.

He also said parliament was studying how to replicate the traffic light system with sound warnings after Ana Sofia Antunes, a Socialist Party MP who is blind, pointed out that she could not be guided by coloured lights.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Campaign Has Just 3 Words After Trump Seems To Leak Debate Talking Points

    The former president's post marked a change from his previous remarks about climate change.

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • The first debate was a complete disaster for Joe Biden

    Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on Economy: Debate TakeawaysGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden Struggles Against Trump in Hi

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'

    Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.

  • CNN anchor incredulous after GOP rep defends Trump’s Jan. 6 vow

    CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…

  • No, Donald, Barron Trump’s Peloton at Mar-a-Lago Is Not Off Limits to the Feds

    In their latest push to toss out evidence in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, the former president’s lawyers complained Tuesday that the 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago was “overly broad” and violated Trump’s rights because FBI agents dared to enter his son Barron and wife Melania’s rooms.“Our argument is that agents searched rooms that they had no probable cause to search…And that bears on the question of whether the search was impermissibly broad for Fourth Amendment purposes,” defense attorn

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

    Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.

  • Jon Stewart Mocks Biden and Trump After First Debate: ‘Both of These Men Should Be Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs’ (Watch)

    With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …

  • US Navy nuclear ballistic missile submarine surfaces off Norway in unusual flex as 'Doomsday' plane flies overhead

    The show of force comes amid continued tensions with Russia and follows the recent visit of a Russian navy flotilla to Cuba.

  • Russia is losing 1,000 soldiers a day in its relentless 'meat grinder' tactics against Ukraine: report

    Russian troops are being used in head-on assaults on Ukrainian positions.

  • ‘This party should fall’: MAGA candidate who didn’t win Boebert’s old seat calls Republican Party ‘irredeemable’

    Volunteers and supporters of grassroots Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, who’d hoped to fill the congressional seat vacated by fellow MAGA diehard Lauren Boebert, gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery for a watch party. Hanks lamented the results — and the state of the Republican Party. Sheila Flynn reports from the third congressional district