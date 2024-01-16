Wage growth slows again as job market stalls

A woman working in an office looking at a computer screen

Wage growth slowed again in the UK jobs market but is still outpacing price rises, official figures show.

Pay growth, excluding bonuses, fell sharply from 7.3% to 6.6% in the three months to November, although earnings are still rising faster than inflation.

But there are signs the jobs market is stalling as higher interest rates hit businesses, with the number of vacancies dropping.

Roles in the retail sector have seen the biggest fall in recent months.

The figures come as several big recruitment companies warned the jobs market was slowing down. Page Group, Hays and Robert Walters said confidence was weak among hiring companies and Page said the UK was its worst-performing market with profits down by around a fifth.

Between October and December, the estimated number of vacancies in the UK fell by 49,000 - the 18th month in a row that the number has fallen and the longest consecutive run of quarterly falls ever recorded.

But vacancies still remain above levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which calculates the latest jobs market figures.

The ONS said annual public sector pay growth (6.6%) in the three months to November last year overtook wage rises in the private sector (6.5%) for the first time since March 2021.