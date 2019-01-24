Wait, Ariana Grande's Ex Might Be Joining Her on Tour....

From Cosmopolitan

The time has come to go on an Instagram sleuthing journey together, so buckle up. Ready? OKAY!

The other day, Ariana Grande posted a buncha new pictures to Instagram that have ~since been deleted~. The thing is, she tagged @allthingsmean in the pics, which is the photography Instagram run by her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, who you might remember from Donut Licking Gate. And the pics are still live on his account:

And appeared on his other personal account:

So, it's clear that Ricky's out here photographing Ariana, but how do we know he's going on tour? Because of this pic from Ari's "7 Rings" party:

Ariana commented on it, and straight up wrote "the best team, see y'all on touuur," which pretty much speaks for itself, right?

Anyway, at this point you're probably wondering if Ariana and Ricky are back together, but according to Ariana she's single, mmmkay?

