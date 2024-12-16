Matthew Fox Is the New 'Yellowstone' Patriarch

Yellowstone fans, the era of the Dutton family is officially over. Though Paramount renamed the recent finale a "season finale" and not a "series finale," fans most certainly watched the conclusion to the Dutton family story. Still, it's possible that the tale continues with a new clan.

According to MTV Entertainment Studios head Chris McCarthy, another Yellowstone spin-off is in development. The series, titled The Madison, reportedly stars Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Matthew Fox (Lost) in a story that takes place directly after the events of Yellowstone. Much is still up in the air, but Paramount's post-Dutton future is beginning to take shape.

Fox plays “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors," according to Deadline. His casting announcement seems to prove prior reports moot that linked Kurt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) to the role. The same is likely true for the abandonded sequel series featuring Matthew McConaughey, titled 2024. Meanwhile, Pfeiffer leads The Madison as newcomer Stacy Clyburn, a family matriarch who moves her brood from New York City to the Madison River Valley of Montana following her husband’s death.

No word yet on any more Duttons joining the series, but the rest of the cast is rumored to include newcomer Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor) as Pfeiffer’s daughters Paige and Abigail, respectively. Patrick J. Adams (Suits) stars as Russell McIntosh, Paige’s investment-banker husband.



"We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens, so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished," director Christina Alexandra Voros told Variety. "There are parallels in the scope of landscape and a human being’s place in that space, but it’s coming at it from a completely different point of view."

Naturally, this new Yellowstone spin-off opens up a massive can of worms. Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are also rumored to receive their own Yellowstone spin-off, reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, respectively. I can already hear the crossover wheels spinning. Paramount still has yet to comment on the news, even after the Yellowstone season 5 finale.

For fans, the future of Yellowstone is in dire need of a road map. Ever since Kevin Costner left the project due to a feud with creator Taylor Sheridan, the path ahead has been uncertain. Yellowstone season 5, part 1 ended abruptly—and on a cliff-hanger, I might add!—all the way back on New Year’s Day 2023. Costner went on to make his own western film series titled Horizon, while Paramount seemingly struggled to let audiences know just what was next for the Dutton family. Outside of the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, none of Sheridan’s other shows—including Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and Bass Reeves—have ever connected to the Duttons.

It's frustrating that Yellowstone fans don't have a definitive answer for what's coming next. There's only the second season of 1923 and an inkling of details for The Madison. There's also talk that Sheridan may create another spin-off set in 1944 once 1923 wraps. Production on The Madison is rumored to begin later this month, with a tentative premiere in 2025. If all this proves true, get ready to meet the Clyburns.

