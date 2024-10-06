'It's a waiting game': Port St. Lucie residents fear more flooding as Tropical Storm Milton takes aim at Florida
Residents who live near Savona and California boulevards in Port St. Lucie are no strangers to flooding.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
In high elevations, flooding seemed a remote risk. Climate change has made it more likely.
The heaviest rains are expected Sunday through the middle of next week.
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, and forecasters warned that it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida next week.
