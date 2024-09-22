Waiting for Truss to quit with No 10 tuna sandwich surreal moment, Brady says

Sir Graham Brady is revealing ‘important material; for the record’ in his autobiography Kingmaker. Holing up at Downing Street with a tuna sandwich to wait for Liz Truss to resign was among the most surreal moments at the helm of the influential Tory backbench committee, its former chair has said. Sir Graham Brady oversaw a string of leadership contests and was the keeper of letters of no confidence from disgruntled MPs in his 14 years chairing the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs. He told the PA news agency: “That was one of the most surreal moments because I was in an office with a mug of tea and a tuna sandwich… watching the rolling news on the TV and watching stuff on my mobile phone” while waiting media thought he was meeting for two-and-a-half hours with Ms Truss. “Up there with that” was the morning after the Brexit referendum in 2016, where Sir Graham was live on the BBC to back David Cameron staying in his post, only to see on a monitor the then-prime minister walking up to a podium outside Downing Street to resign.