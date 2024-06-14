Waitress bags gig with Stevie Nicks on Instagram

Catty is one of seven all-female support acts at Stevie Nicks' headline show [Catty]

A singer has secured a dream gig performing as a support act at a Stevie Nicks concert after using Instagram to "sell herself like a dog".

Catty, also known as Catrin Hopkins, will appear on stage at the Fleetwood Mac star's BST Hyde Park show.

It was all thanks to her sending a voice note to the booking agent on Instagram saying: "Hi, this is so embarrassing, but I just think it should be me."

The independent artist, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, still works as a waitress to fund her career and will now join six other artists to make the all female line-up on 12 July.

"I called my manager and said ‘there’s no way this can go ahead without me’," she told Radio Wales Breakfast.

"We basically just emailed everybody that we could and we weren't getting any responses.

"So I found the booking agent and I just sent her a voice note on Instagram."

Catty started her career in the pop duo Dusky Grey in 2016 before moving to London to become a solo artist in 2021.

"I am pushing myself constantly, I'm also still a waitress and I have no shame about that," she said.

"Making music is so, so hard in terms of making money. That's how I'm funding everything - that's how I fund every show, that's how I fund every song that I put out.

"It’s really hard, but there's no way that I would ever do anything else.”

Stevie Nicks will headline BST in Hyde Park on 12 July [Getty Images]

Catty is no stranger to supporting big artists after singing at a Lewis Capaldi concert as part of Dusky Grey, but said this opportunity was her "big dream".

"I’m quite calm about it now because we found out two weeks ago, but this means the world to me," she said.

"The reaction I had when it was announced, I just cried. That’s literally my hero!"