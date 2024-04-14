Waitrose Spanish olives recalled over glass risk

Waitrose has issued an urgent food recall notice - george clerk/getty

Spanish olives sold by Waitrose have been recalled after a shard of glass was found inside a jar.

The recall applies to 113g jars of Pitted Spanish Queen Olives on batches with best before dates of December 2025.

“The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat,” an alert issued by the Food Standards Agency stated.

“If you have bought the product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

It remains unknown how the glass came to contaminate the product but is likely to have occurred during packaging.

Waitrose is understood to be investigating the matter with its supplier.

Jars of Pitted Spanish Queen Olives have been recalled

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We’re recalling this item as a precaution after a piece of glass was found in a jar.

“We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused and will be offering customers a full refund.”

Shoppers have been urged to call the customer care team on 0800 188 884 for further guidance.

Magnum Classic multi-packs were recently recalled from Waitrose and other stores over fears they contained fragments of metal.

Magnum, which is owned by Unilever, has apologised for the inconvenience.

The affected batch codes of the products, with a best before date of November 2025, are L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327, L3328. Customers can find the batch number and best-before information on the side of the box, Unilever said.