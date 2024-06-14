Wakaw Grad 2024 Proceeds

Bargaining between Saskatchewan teachers and the province has once again hit an impasse, and the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation announced that job action would resume on Monday, June 10th, with teachers engaging in work to rule. STF President, Samantha Becotte, announced that during a meeting held on Wednesday, June 5, the Teacher Bargaining Committee “put forward several paths for continued negotiation”, but the mandate given by the Minister of Education, Jeremy Cockrill, was for binding arbitration.

Teachers asked for binding arbitration earlier, but the Government Trustee Bargaining Committee refused. When questioned why teachers were not interested in this route now, STF president Samantha Becotte said on Thursday, “Binding arbitration can be a lengthy process which would guarantee that no additional supports would be provided by September, and possibly not even January if it’s a prolonged period before we get a decision from the arbitrator.” She continued, “We finally experienced real negotiations in the meeting held in May and want to build on that progress.”

The work-to-rule sanction requires that STF members abide by certain parameters which include a restricted workday, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision, complete withdrawal of all extracurricular services, and the withdrawal of all voluntary services outside the restricted workday including before and after school, in the evening and during the noon hour.

With graduation ceremonies being a voluntary service, the public wondered what that meant for the graduates of 2024. Reaching out to the Wakaw School Community Council to see if they would have a role in ensuring a ceremony takes place, President Burke replied he had been in discussion with the parents of the graduation committee. At the time of writing, the SCC is waiting to see if there is a need to be directly involved in the ceremony. There is no information at this time to indicate there will be a need for the SCC members to step in. However, if the graduates and their parents need the SCC to fulfill duties to help with the ceremony, the SCC will help.

Graduation celebrations begin on Friday, June 14th with a parade that starts at the school and winds through the streets passing by Lakeview Pioneer Lodge and the Seniors’ Housing Units, and most of the residential streets before returning to the school grounds. The graduation ceremony will commence at 7 p.m. in the Diefenbaker Auditorium at Wakaw School.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder