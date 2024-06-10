Wake Up Call from Against the Tide

Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haiti's new interim prime minister, Garry Conille, is in stable condition after being hospitalized for an unspecified illness on Saturday afternoon, his office said. Conille, 58, who took office just over a week ago, was rushed to hospital after suffering breathing problems, local media reported earlier. "Following a week of intense activities, the Prime Minister ... had a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday June 8, 2024 and went to the hospital for treatment," his office said in a statement.