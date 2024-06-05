Wake Up Call from Boston Ukulele Festival
Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from the Boston Ukulele Festival.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
There are now 11 LIV golfers qualified for Pinehurst No. 2.
Three have been named to Furyk's contingent, although he can still name two more assistants prior to the event.
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has no plans to play any more in the NHL after 1,533 games over 18 seasons, and never getting to raise the Stanley Cup.
Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady's older sister, Maureen, a former softball star at Fresno State
The full field, with post positions and odds, for the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, which is being held at a different location than normal.
Pat McAfee's misogynistic remarks about WNBA star Caitlin Clark crossed a huge line. The question now becomes: What will ESPN do about it?
Major League Baseball can provide tremendous crowd atmosphere. Here are the eight biggest ballparks in MLB by capacity.
This was a funny moment from a Royals game over the weekend.
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.
There's just no way we should ever see Conor McGregor fight Islam Makhachev, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
It wouldn't be Pride without meltdowns like these!
Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world and the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final. The reigning NHL MVP, face of the the franchise and face of the sport is also the Oilers' best hope of winning a championship for the first time since 1990 and ending Canada's 31-year drought. McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 31 points in 18 games and is among the top candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy. But he has had help along the way from longtime running mat
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators are adding Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo as assistant coaches on Travis Green’s staff, while franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson returns to the team's bench.
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of players gathered Tuesday for a solemn celebration of life for Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour winner who had turned the corner from struggles with alcoholism and depression only to take his life a day after withdrawing from a tournament.
During an auction that saw him struggle putting on a team jersey, Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes made gags about their off-season “dad bods”.