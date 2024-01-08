Wake Up Call from the Bradley Elementary School
Monday's Wake Up Call comes from the Bradley Elementary School in East Boson.
Wasn’t it just yesterday that he was this small?
The ousters of the presidents of two prestigious universities in the past month have been a cause for celebration among conservatives who think the takedowns could be stepping stones to changes they’ve long wanted in higher education. Harvard President Claudine Gay and University of Pennsylvania (Penn) President Liz Magill both lost their positions after…
If you're ready to share your boarding school experience, we want to hear from you.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A core mission of Florida A&M University from its founding over a century ago has been to educate African Americans. It was written into the law that established the school along with another college, in Gainesville, reserved for white students. At Florida's only public historically Black university, some students now fear political constraints might get in the way of teaching parts of their history. A law signed last spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Repu
"By then, the tuition had almost doubled. People warned me that once you stop it's hard to go back, but I didn't listen..."
WASHINGTON — When Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the chair of the Education and Workforce Committee, arranged a hearing about antisemitism on college campuses, she said, her goal was not to force the nation’s top university presidents out of their jobs. But after the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania gave evasive answers about whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ codes of conduct, prompting a national uproar that led to their resignations,
Hillel International President and CEO Lehman joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss instances of antisemitism that have disturbed college campuses across the U.S. and the importance of change in leadership and policy at institutions of higher education.
Universities that boast of diversity, equity and inclusion have become hotbeds of hatred against Israel – and it's even directed at Jewish students.
A former single-room school in St. Hubert, P.E.I., has special meaning for Louis Arsenault.It opened in 1894, and many soldiers who went on to serve in the First World War and Second World War went to school there.Arsenault was a student there, and it's also where he got his start in teaching in 1965. The teacher he replaced was pregnant and couldn't finish the year."So the members of the school board from the community, they couldn't find anybody to replace her to finish the two months of the y
A girls high school basketball coach and one of the team’s players have been dismissed after the team they were playing against was targeted by antisemitic rhetoric during a game in New York last week, according to a statement from the school system and the mayor of Yonkers.
Let merit and hard work, not victim status, propel college students. | Opinion
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
Taylor Swift is gracing the 2024 award season with her presence. The singer arrived solo to the Golden Globes red carpet.
Prince Harry was teased by the Golden Globes host in an awkward joke about asking his late grandmother for money
McCain criticized the former president for dishing out another attack at the late senator.
Comedian didn’t hold back with jibe aimed at former royals
The actors are mentioned in legal documents despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a House Republican and Trump backer, said she'll wait to see if the election is "valid" before certifying 2024 election results.
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den