Wake Up Call from the Bradley Elementary School

CBC

A former single-room school in St. Hubert, P.E.I., has special meaning for Louis Arsenault.It opened in 1894, and many soldiers who went on to serve in the First World War and Second World War went to school there.Arsenault was a student there, and it's also where he got his start in teaching in 1965. The teacher he replaced was pregnant and couldn't finish the year."So the members of the school board from the community, they couldn't find anybody to replace her to finish the two months of the y