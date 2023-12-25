Wake up call from Brookline Jamaica Plain Patriots Pop Warner

The Canadian Press

After the wife of reliever Joe Kelly offered her husband's uniform number to help lure Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star responded by giving her a Porsche. The Dodgers shared a video showing Kelly's wife, Ashley, who had launched what she dubbed her #Ohtake17 campaign in hopes that the free agent from Japan would sign with the team. She showed him all the No. 17 garb her family had that could be repurposed for Ohtani and his family and offered to rename the couple’s baby