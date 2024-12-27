Wake up call: Canine Capers 4-H Club
Today's wake up call comes from Canine Capers 4-H Club
Today's wake up call comes from Canine Capers 4-H Club
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
The Shark Tanker even has citizenship.
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
That’s one way to tick off your supporters. Donald Trump’s DOGE appointee Vivek Ramaswamy set MAGA social media alight Thursday after he called U.S. culture “mediocre” in a screed that disparaged prom queens, high school jocks, and even “Saturday morning cartoons.” The controversial post came amid debate on whether the U.S. should continue approving H-1B visas to foreign workers or not. Ramaswamy made clear he favors the program, concluding modern day Americans simply aren’t focussed enough to c
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t
Meek’s professional acting credits date back to 2014, when he starred in the television movie 'The Santa Con,' starring Melissa Joan Hart
President-elect Trump on Wednesday used a lengthy Christmas Day social media post to tell the 37 people who had their death sentences commuted by President Biden to “go to hell.” “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon…
"Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations
The former couple reunited to exchange presents ahead of the holiday.
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
The sweet moment took place during the yearly royal outing to Sandringham for a church service
We had to do a triple take.
"Most tourists don't understand how dangerous it can be."
"You used to be able to get it all over or buy it frozen, but now I can't find it anywhere."
According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens. There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens.
Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period