Wake Up Call from Carroll Center for the Blind
Tuesday's Wake Up Call comes from the Carroll Center for the Blind.
A Whitehorse resident was confronted with the choice of finding $13,000 for an emergency dental procedure in Vancouver, or leaving an abscess untreated which she feared would "lead to death."Shalom Dawson said it was a painful discovery that the territory lacks a full-time oral surgeon, and won't pay for surgeries it doesn't consider "medical." Dawson said the abscess was likely growing for about five years, potentially the result of a congenital condition, before it "all exploded" and became pa
The unidentified infected person with the plague lives in Deschutes County. It marks the state's first human case in just over eight years.
She has expressed regret over taking Ozempic for weight loss, saying she now weighs less than 100 pounds and "can't put on weight."
The King was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis
Canadians need to straighten up — their backs, that is.
The star of "The Mandalorian" died "peacefully in his sleep" on Feb. 1.
The Toronto-based influencer shared her 'big accomplishment' in a candid video.
A woman who was obsessed with tracking her exercise and calories would cancel plans to workout - and felt "guilty" if she didn't move. Dani Fernandez, 25, had always been sporty growing up but began to develop an unhealthy obsession with exercise and calorie counting as a teenager. She developed an eating disorder and spent two years walking as many steps as she could a day and hitting the gym at any moment she could – tracking it all on her fitness watch. The habit meant she would cancel plans or not go on holidays in favour of keeping up with her workouts. After being hospitalised twice for heart problems, Dani checked herself into a clinic for six months and is now fully recovered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many health care providers say an increasing number of patients are deciding the fate of their pregnancies on whatever information they can gather before state abortion bans kick in. But early ultrasounds show far less about the condition of a fetus than later ones. And genetic screenings may be inaccurate. When you find out your fetus has a serious problem, “you’re in crisis mode,” said doula Sabrina Fletcher. “You’re not thinking about legal
As cases of measles surge in Europe, there are calls for public health officials in Alberta to take stronger steps to prevent outbreaks.The World Health Organization recently warned of a dramatic rise in cases in Europe and a travel-related case was reported in Montreal last week.Measles, a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, can hang in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. In severe cases, it can lead to serious complications resulting in the loss of h
There have only been seven recorded cases of Alaskapox to date
Multiple large retailers, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, have recalled items containing dairy products from Rizo-López Foods Inc. due to possible Listeria contamination.
Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications such as meningitis, hearing loss, and even death.
CALGARY — A University of Calgary study is looking into whether severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia. Dr. Zahinoor Ismail, a professor of psychiatry, neurology, epidemiology and pathology at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, said the CAN-PROTECT project began in March and involves an ongoing cross-sectional look at brains and aging. The overall wide-ranging study involves 2,400 people across Canada, who are asked a number of questions about their cognition, behav
Trying to invest in his health, he used an Apple Watch to track his steps and sleep. He became obsessed, which backfired. He's happier without it.
Research suggests that kissing can have a positive impact on your health, from reducing stress to improving your immunity. ProVen Probiotics' nutritionist Adrienne Benjamin has explained the benefits of sharing a kiss with someone.
Lawmakers look to rein in prior authorization processes that health insurers use to decide what they'll pay for.
How did Danish weight-loss treatment Wegovy become a global sales sensation?
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The brother of a boy who died last week from bird flu has tested positive for the virus, Cambodia’s Health Ministry said Monday. The 9-year-old's death in the northeastern province of Kratie was the first from bird flu in Cambodia this year, after four were reported last year by the World Health Organization. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn’t deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to poultry markets
Britain's King Charles attended church on Sunday in his first public outing since announcing last week he had been diagnosed with cancer and would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment. The king, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, waved as he arrived with his wife, Camilla, at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham in eastern England. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.