Wake Up Call from Carroll Center for the Blind

SWNS

A woman who was obsessed with tracking her exercise and calories would cancel plans to workout - and felt "guilty" if she didn't move. Dani Fernandez, 25, had always been sporty growing up but began to develop an unhealthy obsession with exercise and calorie counting as a teenager. She developed an eating disorder and spent two years walking as many steps as she could a day and hitting the gym at any moment she could – tracking it all on her fitness watch. The habit meant she would cancel plans or not go on holidays in favour of keeping up with her workouts. After being hospitalised twice for heart problems, Dani checked herself into a clinic for six months and is now fully recovered.