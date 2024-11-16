Wake Up Call: Fab 4 Tennessee Tour

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
Key moments from Taylor Swift Eras Tour night one: "The way the city of Toronto has embraced us….we notice all of it"
Taylor Swift not only declared that the 'Folklore' era belongs in Canada but also gave a young Toronto fan her '22' hat during her concert Thursday night at Rogers Centre.
- People
Rihanna Strips Down to Lace Lingerie and Stockings in Ultra-Sexy Instagram Video: ‘Blessing Your Feeds’
She also danced around a piano, and all we can say is thank you
- People
Rod Stewart Is 'Unfortunately' Getting Rid of His Many Italian Sports Cars — and the Reason May Surprise You
The British rocker revealed he was going to get rid of his beloved cars, including Ferraris and Lamborghinis
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Hits New Low In Horrible Loss
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
- FTW Outdoors
The Eagles ran the worst trick play of the year, and it backfired spectacularly
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez’s Plunging Bodysuit Stole the Show at Elie Saab’s Celebration
She shut down the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab bash.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Tough Guy Beats Up Stars Captain
This Bruins defenseman had a big fight with this Stars forward.
- People
Jim Carrey's Sister Rita Carrey Dies: 'She Filled Everyone's Heart with Joy,' Says Husband
"I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman," Rita's husband Alex said in a post on her Facebook account Friday, Nov. 15
- FTW Outdoors
Mike Tyson unsurprisingly swatted at Logan Paul during their boxing match weigh-in
Former boxer/convicted rapist Mike Tyson and noted grifter/YouTube idiot Logan Paul decided to do what they're great at and cause an unnecessary scene to preview their live-streamed
- People
Céline Dion Sparkles in Dazzling Pink Gown at Elie Saab Fashion Show as She Performs Hit Songs in Comeback Season
The five-time Grammy winner performed at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- People
One of Ted Danson's 'Favorite “Cheers” Stories' Involves Woody Harrelson Running Late to Rehearsal — and Then Having the Best Excuse Ever
Calling his former costar "astounding," Danson said Harrelson "bites off these big chunks of life"
- Cosmopolitan
Amal Clooney’s Vacation Dress Is Boho at Its Most Glamorous
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Urges Disney to Sack ‘Snow White’ Star After Trump Post
Snow White actress Rachel Zegler is facing backlash after she posted her feelings about Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram last week following his election win. The comments have prompted some Disney fans to vow a boycott of the film’s March 2025 release. Zegler, 23, took to her Instagram stories to write a long statement about her disapproval of Trump’s win. “I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she wrote, according to a social media user who took screenshots of the post be
- People
Gary Sinise Says He Stepped Away from Acting to Care for Wife and Son with Cancer: 'Had My Hands Full'
"Traveling away from the family wasn’t possible with what we were going through,” the actor recently shared in an interview
- People
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Unrecognizable in “The Last Showgirl”: Inside Her Shockingly Orange, Leathered Transformation
"I called my wig maker and we were off to the races,” quips Jamie Lee Curtis of playing a showgirl-turned-cocktail waitress
- People
“Young and the Restless”' Melissa Ordway Reveals Soap 'Decided to Take Me Off Contract': 'Interesting Couple of Months'
Ordway also shared that she's exploring other acting opportunities
- People
Camila Alves McConaughey Gives “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days ”Vibes in Yellow Dress for NewBeauty en Español Cover
This is a fashion crossover that needs to be discussed
- People
Ex-Amish Woman, 21, Details Escape with $24, a Partial Education and No Birth Certificate (Exclusive)
Now a viral TikTok creator, Lovina Hershberger tells PEOPLE she didn't touch a phone until she left her rigid, restrictive community at age 18
- Deadline
‘The Young And The Restless’ Surprises Viewers By Bringing Back Two Super Villains
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains details from Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless. CBS’ top-rated sudser on Nov. 14 followed up its big, on-set party for hitting 13,000 episodes by bringing back two notorious characters to wreak more havoc in Genoa City. At the end of the episode, super villains Ian Ward (Ray …
- InStyle
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Wished King Charles a Happy Birthday
Both Charles and Prince William shared a tribute on Harry's 40th.