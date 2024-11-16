Wake Up Call: Manheim Central High School Theatre
Wake Up Call: Manheim Central High School Theatre
Wake Up Call: Manheim Central High School Theatre
Kajuana S. Marie held back tears in an emotional curtain call appearance on Nov. 13
The overtime rule is one of the most far-reaching economic reforms that President Joe Biden has fought for.
Record numbers of young men voted for Trump in the 2024 election. What drove them to the right?
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
“Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging GOP senators to reject President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because of his views on abortion. In a statement from his conservative nonprofit Advancing American Freedom on Friday, Pence said Kennedy’s nomination “is an abrupt…
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Katelyn Yates is a 20-year-old nursing assistant in Illinois
King Charles has made an unusual decision in handing out the Royal Victorian Honour to two fellow monarchs, however, the King had sweet reasons for doing so
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
She shut down the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab bash.
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
Donald Trump has tapped vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
"We’re about to see the return of illnesses that existed before the printing press."
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
The progressive lawmaker responded bluntly.