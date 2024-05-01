Wake Up Call from Marlborough Advances Clothing and Tailoring
Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from Marlborough Advances Clothing and Tailoring,
Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from Marlborough Advances Clothing and Tailoring,
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
She shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed
The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
Sydney Sweeney rocks cute nautical-themed designer beach ensemble for scenic Hawaii holiday – see photos
The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.
Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi celebrated his birthday on Monday. In honour of the occasion, the star re-shared a charming throwback picture of himself with his rarely seen children Jaden and Jaz. Details…
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.
Hundreds of fishermen participated in the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament in Texas while game wardens went fishing for a different prize.
Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.
Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post asking if she used Ozempic to lose weight.
"I’ve become successful at blending in. ... But I’ve also experienced moments of deep loneliness."
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo
If anyone knows how to make the best roasties, it's surely Gordon Ramsay himself.
Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr
Strongman leader is 'terminally ill', stoking fears of armed conflict in the North Caucasus
A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh
The Iowa couple were in Minnesota visiting family, according to an obituary.
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.