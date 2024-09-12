Wake up call: National Housekeeping Week
The call is coming from inside the house, J.D.
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
X users are speaking out against the website's chairman following his comments about the Grammy winner.
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
We did not hallucinate Trump saying that Harris wants "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Who saw that coming?In a shocking slice of professionalism, or perhaps mind games, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shared an awkward handshake before Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Harris initiated the greeting, walking to behind Trump’s podium for the brief moment after they each took the stage—Trump from the left and Harris from the right on TV broadcasts. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informe
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
The late night host mocked the former president over an unhinged moment during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — The presidential debate this week was the final affront to Rosie Torres' lifelong Republicanism. She said her allegiance to Donald Trump, already strained by his stand on abortion, snapped in the former president's “eye opener” encounter with Kamala Harris.
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
The pop star recovered from the faux pas like a pro before making her way to her front row seat
One poor men's league team surely wasn't expecting to see one of the best goalies in history staring them down from their opponent's crease at 11 p.m. on a Monday.