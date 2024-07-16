Wake Up Call from Worcester Unites

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Van Jones Thinks This Celebrity's RNC Speech Was 'Most Dangerous' For Democrats
"She’s way more famous than any of us up here," said the CNN commentator, describing it as a "bunker buster" address.
- HuffPost
Kid Rock Shares Profane 8-Word Message After Trump Shooting
The right-wing singer was among several artists who commented publicly on the assassination attempt.
- HuffPost
Trump Tells Reporter What He ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ After Assassination Attempt
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
- BBC
Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
- Hello!
Viewers says hit show has gone 'too far' after shocking sex scene
Fans of the HBO show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the latest episode
- USA TODAY
Who is JD Vance's wife? Here's what we know about Usha Chilukuri Vance
Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, and her husband, Sen. J.D. Vance, have been married since 2014. The pair met while attending Yale Law School.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Jr. Beefs With NBC Reporter at RNC: ‘Get Out of Here!’
Donald Trump Jr. had a tense back-and-forth with a reporter for NBC News at the Republican National Convention Monday, during which he called the news crew “clowns” and ultimately shooed them away by saying, “get out of here!”The exchange was cordial at first, with NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff asking the eldest Trump child about the former president’s plan to change his convention speech in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt, supposedly pivoting to a message of “unity.”“I think h
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Reacts To Assassination Attempt On Her Uncle
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
- The Daily Beast
Mystery Over Trump’s Diagnosis and Treatment After Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
- INSIDER
Trump told his former White House doctor he would have been shot 'right in the head' if he hadn't turned to look at an immigration statistics chart
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
- Hello!
Anant Ambani's bride is dripping in molten gold in final wedding dress for $600m celebrations
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant concluded her wedding with a reception in Mumbai - see the bride's stunning golden wedding dress.
- The Canadian Press
Minutes after Trump shooting, misinformation started flying. Here are the facts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Explains 'Get My Shoes' Comment During Assassination Attempt
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
- People
Shannen Doherty Agreed to Finalize Her Divorce from Ex Kurt Iswarienko 1 Day Before She Died
Doherty signed documents to settle the divorce on July 12 while Iswarienko signed the papers on July 13, the same day that Doherty died at age 53
- Deadline
“Don’t Miss Trump Next Time”: Tenacious D’s Acerbic Assassination Attempt Remark Hits All The Wrong Notes
A birthday wish on the other side of the world about Donald Trump has unleashed Hell on Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” said Jack Black’s longtime bandmate onstage in Australia on July 14, told the ICC Sydney Theatre when asked to “make a wish” by the Kung Fu Panda star Most …
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Dismissal Of Trump's Classified Documents Case
"The fix is in," former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said about Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling on Monday.
- MMA Junkie
UFC ‘Muted’ audio reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s savage message to Conor McGregor after tapout
You never heard Khabib Nurmagomedov use the F-word or the B-word during his UFC career – until now.
- People
Shannen Doherty Spent Time with Friend Chris Cortazzo in Malibu in Last Public Photo Before Her Death
The actress died at age 53 after a years-long battle with cancer on July 13
- The Canadian Press
Signs of trouble at Trump rally were evident in minutes before gunman opened fire
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
- InStyle
Prince William and Kate Reportedly Have a “Conscious” Agreement Over the Harry Feud
William finds cutting ties to be the easiest path.