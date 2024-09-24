Wake comes off the bye week to face Louisiana
Wake comes off the bye week to face Louisiana
Wake comes off the bye week to face Louisiana
We have found a niche for Tom Brady to fill as Fox's lead analyst on NFL games, and it's just this: ripping on the Dallas Cowboys. He did it in Week 2 as the Cowboys melted down against the New Orleans Saints, and it happened again as he was ranting during Dallas's
This post has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Raheem Morris wasn't going to say anything, but by saying just four words, you KNOW what he meant. The Atlanta Falcons head coach was clearly fumin
Russell Wilson's resurgence hasn't taken off in Pittsburgh. But one trade could help the quarterback get back onto the field in short time.
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is one of the best players of his generation, and his extremely disciplined diet sounds like a big reason as to why. On the Fox Sports broadcast of Baltimore's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, broadcaster Kevin…
Dan Campbell's family moved due to harassment from fans, which began when a frustrated teenage fan posted his address on Snapchat.
Usually, NFL officiating in any one game can be so poorly called that both teams have a legitimate laundry list of gripes to complain about. But sometimes, one call is so egregious, so lopsided against one team, that it's hard not to wonder what the referees on hand…
Week 4 will get started before you know it. Here are 16 players to start or sit for the second fantasy football matchup of the season.
Following the Vancouver Canucks training camp scrimmage, the team announced a slew of roster moves.
Jerry Jones watched his Cowboys get trampled by Derrick Henry and the Ravens, but the owner still didn't regret not shelling out for the star RB.
Maybe Travis Kelce was just bummed that Taylor Swift apparently couldn't make it to Atlanta to watch him play in the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Sunday night. Or maybe a rough start to the season for him was the reason he looked sad on the bench. What
“Y’all couldn’t wait to say some bad ‘bout me.”
Lots to talk about. Here are five observations from Sunday night’s Chiefs road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Kris Knoblauch praised the young Edmonton Oilers prospect on his performance alongside Leon Draisaitl.
With a new starting quarterback and several NFL teams' offensive schemes evolving, we look at the most interesting pickups for the upcoming NFL slate.
Usually, the Dallas Cowboys save their spontaneous combustion for the playoffs. In the regular season, Mike McCarthy's squad has almost always been a world-beater, winning at least 12 games in three straight years. When the stakes are lowest, you can almost always count…
Dolphins’ McDaniel offers update on quarterback situation and more in a Tuesday press briefing.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark had a rough WNBA postseason debut, suffering what appeared to be an accidental black eye from Sun's DiJonai Carrington.
Week 3 was the backdrop to some tremendous NFL quarterback performances. Sam Darnold slung four touchdown passes to crush t
Five NFL teams remain undefeated after Week 3, but not all are worthy of cracking the top five of this week's power rankings.