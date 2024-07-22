Wake County woman bitten by rabid fox in Knightdale

A woman was bitten by a rabid fox near a neighborhood in Knightdale last week.

The bite occurred Thursday at the corner of Kemp Drive and Hodge Road in Knightdale after a woman tried to break up a fight between a fox and an unknown cat. The fox was captured and tested positive for rabies.

The cat has know been located and there have been no other reported bites or incidents, according to Wake County. But there is believed to be a feral cat colony nearby.

Wake County Communicable Disease and Animal Control canvassed the neighborhood to notify the community and make sure no one else was bitten.

Anyone in the area who may have encountered the fox or any feral cat is asked to call Wake County Communicable Disease at 919-250-4462. People are encouraged to seek medical care immediately if they or their pets have been bitten or scratched.

“It’s imperative residents take precautions and protect themselves and their pets when it comes to unfamiliar animals,” said Wake County Commissioner Tara Waters. “Anyone who was in this area and may have encountered the fox or any feral cats, we encourage you to be on the lookout.”

Other rabies cases

A woman was bitten by a feral cat with rabies in June in northern Wake County, and two rabid animals, a fox and bat, were found in Raleigh in May.

Rabies is a disease that can spread to people and pets through bites and scratches by a rabid animal.

It infects the nervous system, and people who are not treated can experience flu-like symptoms that progress into delirium, The News & Observer previously reported.

“Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal, and treatment is typically supportive,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Less than 20 cases of human survival from clinical rabies have been documented.”