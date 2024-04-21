Wake Forest Spring football game
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
The Broncos are in need of a quarterback, but Sean Payton and Co. might need to make a bold move to secure their passer of the future.
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo
There's less than a week until the 2024 NFL mock draft and USA Today's draft experts predict chaos in Round 1. Here's what they think will happen.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.
Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will throw down at Misfits Boxing 15, the promotion announces.
Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.
Stephanie Sparks, the Golf Channel personality who hosted The Big Break, has died. She was 50. According to her obituary, Sparks passed away Saturday, April 13. No cause of death was revealed. Sparks hosted three seasons of The Big Break between 2005 and 2006. The reality series aimed to award an aspiring golfer access into …
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce said rookie Louis Rees-Zammit has the potential to be “the most marketable player of all time” should he succeed in the NFL.
The Chiefs’ new player has been training with Patrick Mahomes in Texas.
Verstappen became the first driver this century to start the season with five consecutive pole positions.