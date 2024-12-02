In wake of Trump election, NYC Council backs Latine Studies public schools curriculum

NEW YORK — The City Council is funding the development of a Latine Studies curriculum for local public schools, members announced Monday.

Over the next three years, Columbia University and nonprofits will create lessons and activities about Spanish history and culture, which can be worked into core subject areas — and help students see their identities reflected in school resources.

“With rising anti-immigrant rhetoric, a comprehensive Latine Studies curriculum is more important now than ever,” said City Councilwoman Amanda Farías, D-Bronx, at Public School 188 The Island School in Alphabet City. “We must combat stigma, disinformation and prejudice at a young age by providing our students with a fuller, more nuanced understanding of who we are.”

This year’s city budget earmarked $3 million for the effort, several months before the presidential election. But with the election of Donald Trump, whose campaign seized on the country’s fears over immigration and the economy, some lawmakers suggested the curriculum could take on new significance.

“As we’re headed into potentially dark times, this will be a light for our children,” said Councilwoman Alexa Aviles, D-Brooklyn.

The Council allocated funding to United Way of New York City, the Hispanic Federation and Columbia’s Teachers College for the curriculum. It follows a similar push out of Columbia for Black Studies, launched in local schools ahead of this fall.

More than 42% of the city’s public school students are Hispanic, according to local data. But a study cited by the advocates found 83% of commonly used books in schools were written by white authors.

The school system plans to support its partners as they develop the new curriculum for the city’s students, city Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said in a statement. She predicted the resource will benefit both students who see themselves in the lessons and their classmates.

“As a Latina chancellor, I believe it’s crucial to have a curriculum centered on the Latine experience,” Aviles-Ramos said, “reflecting the rich history, culture and contributions of our community.”

