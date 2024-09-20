wake up weather for 9-19

SWNS

Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.