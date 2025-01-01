Waking up to 'hazardous' air quality on New Year's Day in the Valley
A local Air Quality Status Map showed air quality levels in the “hazardous” range in multiple areas of the Valley early Wednesday morning.
A local Air Quality Status Map showed air quality levels in the “hazardous” range in multiple areas of the Valley early Wednesday morning.
With over a 3-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
Parts of the historic boardwalk and a number of buildings in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island were destroyed by a large fire, Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on Tuesday.The fire department issued a public safety announcement asking people who were going to the area to watch the fire to stay away as it was hindering the efforts of crews to extinguish it."This is a devastating loss to the North Island," the department wrote on social media.A photo of the fire shared by the department shows what ap
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
One transport expert tells the BBC it might be better to run the new CalMac ferry on diesel.
A fishing-themed Instagram page on Sunday posted a “viral alert” image showing an angler posing with the head of a large shark and asked followers: “What did this?” A little research reveals that the image was captured off Moz
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing lake-effect snow and snow squalls back to the province as we kick off 2025
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
An environmental consultant’s report shows that some of the affected soil can’t be removed. There are concrete blocks which hold up the pipeline that can’t be moved and there are heavy boulders in the area.
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early on Tuesday as the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate New Year’s, leaving more than 1.3 million clients in the dark. Officials said it could take up to two days to restore power. Nearly 90% of 1.47 million clients across Puerto Rico were left in the dark, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution.
Monday morning commuters certainly felt the force of the wind, as gusts reached impressive speeds across the region
An alarm bell was sounded over the state of waste water infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the impact on waterways.