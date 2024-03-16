Welsh Labour leadership: Vaughan Gething to be Wales' next first minister

Vaughan Gething said a page was being turned "in the book of our nation's history"

Vaughan Gething is set to be Wales' next first minister after narrowly winning the Welsh Labour leadership election with 51.7% of the vote.

Mr Gething, who will become the first black man to lead Wales, beat his only rival Jeremy Miles, who took 48.3%.

But his leadership campaign was marred by headlines about £200,000 of donations from a controversial waste company in Cardiff.

He is expected to replace Mark Drakeford as first minister next week.

Mr Gething is currently economy minister in Mr Drakeford's cabinet and celebrated his fiftieth birthday on Friday.

As soon as the announcement had been made, Mr Gething received a huge hug from his young son.

Mr Miles left the Cardiff University building where the result was announced without speaking to the media, but later issued a statement congratulating Mr Gething.

In his acceptance speech Mr Gething praised his predecessor, describing Mr Drakeford as the "right leader at the right time in the pandemic".

"It's true we will be forever in his debt for his forensic approach to public policy through that time," he said.

Vaughan Gething got used to the first ministerial podium as health minister during the pandemic

He also praised his rival, Mr Miles, who would have been Wales' first gay leader if he had been the victor.

Mr Gething said the education minister had given a "new hope" to Welsh boys and girls "who might have otherwise have thought very differently about public life here".

"Today, we turn a page in the book of our nation's history," he added.

In his statement, Mr Miles said: "I congratulate Vaughan on his election. I wish him every success for Wales' future."

Thanking his supporters, he said he was "incredibly proud of the passion, dedication, integrity and professionalism of our campaign".

"I'm also proud that we secured support from a clear majority of Welsh Labour Senedd members, council leaders and deputies, CLPs [Constituency Labour Parties], and across our trades unions, MPs, peers and the all member vote of the Co-operative Party."

Serving the people of Wales was "an honour and responsibility underpinned by trust that must be continually earned", he added.