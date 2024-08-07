Drakeford back in government as health secretary

Mark Drakeford previously held the health brief between 2013 and 2016 [PA Media]

Former first minister Mark Drakeford is returning to government after being appointed as health secretary by Eluned Morgan.

Ms Morgan said he would do the job on an "interim basis" and "bring his significant knowledge and experience to bear to continue our work to improve transparency and delivery".

Ms Morgan, who became Wales' first female first minister on Tuesday, led the health department from 2021 until she took Welsh Labour's top job.

Mr Drakeford, who stood down in March after five years as first minister, previously served as health minister between 2013 and 2016.

Ms Morgan also confirmed Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has been appointed her deputy first minister.

He stood on a "joint unity ticket" with Ms Morgan for the Welsh Labour leadership.

Ms Morgan said he would "support me in my role as first minister and will work alongside me to deliver for the people for Wales".

Elisabeth Jones has been nominated as counsel general, or chief legal adviser, on an interim basis, but that position requires the approval of Members of the Senedd.

Ms Jones was previously the Senedd's chief legal adviser.

A full reshuffle is expected in the autumn.

Mr Drakeford returns to the health job at a time when the Welsh NHS is in deep trouble.

Figures released last month showed the waiting list for hospital treatment reached a record high, with about a fifth of the Welsh population waiting to be seen.

Ms Morgan replaced Vaughan Gething as first minister, after he resigned last month when four members of his cabinet quit their jobs and Ms Morgan was elected unopposed as Welsh Labour leader.

Mr Gething, Wales' first black first minister, became mired in controversy after accepting donations from a man twice convicted of environmental offences for his election campaign and sacking one of his cabinet ministers over leaked messages.

Responding to Ms Morgan's cabinet announcements, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said the "new government will be judged on their results".

“What Wales needs is a government that can be a voice for all of Wales, and can deliver the NHS and the public services Wales deserves," he said.

“After months of chaos in Welsh Government, Wales will be watching.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth criticised Mr Drakeford's appointment.

"At a time of crisis for the Welsh NHS, the last thing we need is an interim health minister that will only add to the uncertainty facing our health service," he said.

"Wales deserves better than a government of stagnation and indecision."