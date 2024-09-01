Wales' papers: Tributes to 'hero' Bamba and 20mph limit criticism

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Microexpressions Expert Reveals What Harris’ Face Was Saying in CNN Interview
Vice President Kamala Harris said a lot during her interview alongside running mate Tim Walz with CNN’s Dana Bash. And a lot of it came through on her face, according to microexpressions expert Annie Särnblad.The Q&A session was Walz and Harris’ first joint interview, watched live by nearly 6 million viewers on Thursday night, and Bash covered a wide range of topics—most of them addressing claims made by her opponent, Donald Trump.In a series of analytic videos made exclusively for The Daily Bea
- BuzzFeed
25 Tweets About Kamala Harris' Capital Gains Tax That Put It Into Perspective
Yeah, can't say I'm personally concerned about this one.
- CBC
Stories from the Mission gives a snapshot of homelessness in Guelph
When Guelph author Marion Reidel first asked a group of people experiencing homelessness if she could document their story, she thought they would tell her to mind her own business. Instead she said most were thankful someone cared and they opened up about their past and current struggles. The Royal City Mission, in the heart of downtown Guelph, is a safe haven for people living on the streets. It provides meals and drop-in social services, and a sense of community. But in April of this year it
- The Canadian Press
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is hitting the road to promote her new memoir, 'Lovely One'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is embarking on a high-profile, nationwide tour to promote her new memoir, “Lovely One.”
- Sacramento Bee
The California Tomato: Less an innovation, more a complete sensory sensation | Opinion
“After my time in the fields and in frenetic processing plants, I came to one conclusion: These tomatoes are our living art.”
- The Independent
Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
- The Independent
Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- The Canadian Press
Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
- CNN
Mystery of ‘Pinnacle Man’ found frozen in a cave solved after nearly five decades
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Photos Do Show Trump with Daughter Ivanka Sitting on His Lap
"He is not weird! Why are you calling him weird?" social media users captioned two photos.
- BuzzFeed
"Stealth Shopping" Is More Common Than You Think, And You Might Be Doing It Without Realizing
It might seem harmless, but you could be doing a lot of damage.
- Hello!
Nicola Peltz shows off her toned figure in crochet bikini with husband Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz amazed fans in a tiny crochet bikini as she enjoyed a vacation with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. See photos.
- The Daily Beast
Prince Harry Looking for Way Back Into the Royal Fold, Bombshell Report Says
Prince Harry is looking to rejoin the royal family in the U.K. and getting in touch with former courtiers to do so, a bombshell report in the Mail on Sunday has claimed.The report says Harry, who paid a flying visit to the U.K. this week for the funeral of his uncle by marriage, Lord Robert Fellowes, has reportedly turned to former royal aides in a quest to rehabilitate his image.A source is quoted in the Mail as saying: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seekin
- CNN
She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.
- Futurism
Chinese Company Busted Showing Off Humanoid Robots That Actually Have Humans Inside
Footage making its rounds on social media shows what appear to be humanoid robots posing at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week. But instead of showing off the latest and greatest in humanoid robotics, two of the robots turned out to be women cosplaying as futuristic robots, seemingly hired by animatronics company […]
- ABC News
Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Star Signs PTO With Big Rival
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
- The Daily Beast
Conservative Columnist Tells Bemused CNN Host Vance ‘Has Not Had One Misstep’
Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, told a bemused Chris Wallace in a Saturday appearance on CNN that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has essentially run a perfect campaign.In remarks during a panel on The Chris Wallace Show, Lowry first granted Vance “obviously did have a rocky introduction to national life.” Citing the furor surrounding his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” criticism as just one example, Lowry continued to note that Vance is, “not n
- Sky News
World's second tallest man has to sleep on floor at Paris Paralympics
The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.