Wales reach Euro 2020 finals after beating Hungary 2-0 in Cardiff

Wales have booked their place at Euro 2020 after two goals from Aaron Ramsey secured a 2-0 victory against Hungary.

There were jubilant scenes at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Dragons reached their second major football tournament in four years.

Wales will now be hoping for a repeat of their success at Euro 2016 where they reached the semi-finals after ending a 58-year wait to play at a European Championship or World Cup.

Ramsey, making his first Wales start in over a year after being dogged by injuries, opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a header after being set up by Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Wales doubled their lead after 47 minutes, and again it was Ramsey who delivered the goods.

The Juventus midfielder found space in the penalty box after a Wales free-kick and smashed the ball into the net from inside the six-yard box.





Wales manager Ryan Giggs was an unpopular choice among many fans to succeed Chris Coleman in January 2018.

The former Manchester United player has often had his poor attendance record as a Wales player held against him.

But Giggs has won over some of his critics during a six-game unbeaten run, which has shown steady signs of progress and secured Wales's Euro 2020 qualification.

After the final whistle, Giggs said: "It doesn't get any better... one of the best days of my life."

Ramsey said: "We had the best time of our lives in France [Euro 2016] so we wanted to make sure we got there again.

"We inspired the nation last time out and we wanted to do it again.

"There are some players here who didn't experience that and we want to give them a taste of it."

Wales join England as the second home nation to qualifiy for Euro 2020, which will be held in 12 cities across Europe from 12 June to 12 July.