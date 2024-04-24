Wales stabbing latest: Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

More than 10 police cars and two air ambulance helicopters were sent to Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire after reports of a stabbing - WALES NEWS SERVICE

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in south-west Wales on Wednesday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the three victims are currently being treated in hospital for stab wounds following the incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and a knife has been recovered form the scene, the force said.

Teachers placed the school into lockdown as dozens of police cars and helicopters arrived at the scene.

Superintendent Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire Commander, said: “A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

“I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

“We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

“This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened.

“I am aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media and would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.”

06:36 PM BST

Home Secretary: ‘Stabbing was horrifying but schools are very safe’

Home Secretary James Cleverly described the stabbing of two teachers and a pupil at Amman Valley School in Wales as “horrifying”, while adding that schools in the UK are “very safe” and “violent crime has reduced significantly”.

Mr Cleverly said: “I’ve been receiving updates about this terrible situation whilst I’ve been here in Italy.

“Obviously my thoughts are with the individuals who have been hurt and their friends and family, and what must have been an incredibly difficult and scary situation for the young people involved.”

Praising the police and medical services for “acting so promptly” following the incident, he added: “We should remember that the school system in the UK, indeed life in the UK, is very safe - violent crime has been reduced significantly.

“Because of the increase in police numbers that we’ve seen in the UK, violent crime has reduced dramatically.

“Obviously when we see incidents like this, it is horrifying, of course it is, and we will look at the details of what happened.

“But, of course, we should remember that the UK is a safe country, I’m very proud of that, and we will do everything we can to ensure that remains the case.”

06:30 PM BST

School will close to help police with investigation, says council

Amman Valley School will be closed on Thursday to allow police to “further carry out their investigations” after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed.

Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, told press outside the school: “To support Dyfed-Powys Police, Ysgol Dyffryn Aman will be closed tomorrow to all pupils and staff in order for officers to further carry out their investigations.

“Although the school will be closed, I want to reassure pupils, parents and staff that wellbeing support is available to anyone who’s been affected. The school will continue its lessons online.”

Mr Price praised the teachers, staff and pupils “for the way they responded to this shocking incident”.

He added: “As a council, our priority now is to do all that we can over the coming days and weeks to support the pupils and staff in the aftermath.”

06:18 PM BST

Police working to provide support to victim’s families and pupils

Supt Evans added that police were working with the school and other agencies to provide support to those involved.

“This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened,” he said.

06:04 PM BST

Questions to answer over safety of pupils, says Plaid Cymru MS

Adam Price, the Plaid Cymru MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said there would be questions to answer in coming days to ensure Amman Valley School staff and pupils felt safe.

He said: “I think what more can we do to ensure the safety of everyone in the school community, what are the lessons from this particular incident, what could we do that we aren’t currently doing that could actually minimise - as far as is ever humanly possible - the chances of this ever happening again in Ammanford, or any other community in Wales.

“Those are the kind of questions I think we should be asking at the proper time, so that we can learn any lessons and prevent this kind of very traumatic incident ever happening again as much as possible.”

Mr Price, who attended the school - also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman - between 1980 and 1987, described the incident as a “bolt from the blue”.

He said: It is my hometown, my school, and it is an excellent school in a really close-knit community. So, a knife attack like this is not something you associate with our community.”

Mr Price added: “It was my only secondary school and it is a school that is right at the heart of the community. It is a very big secondary school, a very big comprehensive, and it has a very strong ethos and history going back over 100 years.”

05:59 PM BST

Knife recovered and victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, say police

Dyfed-Powys Police have said the injuries of the three victims are not “life threatening” and said a teenage girl remains in custody.

A knife has also been recovered in evidence, the force said in statement read outside the school.

05:57 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: ‘My thoughts are with all those affected’

Rishi Sunak the Prime Minister, has expressed condolences to the victims of the attack and the community in Amman Valley.

05:35 PM BST

Teacher discharged from hospital with injuries to hand, says MP

Jonathan Edwards, the Independent MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said he could not recall anything like the incident happening in Wales before.

He told Channel 5 News: “There has been a stabbing of one of the students, and then teachers have tried to intervene and unfortunately also some of the teachers have been stabbed.”

Mr Edwards added: “I believe two teachers have been sent to hospital, one has been released with injuries to the arm and the hand, and I believe the other teacher unfortunately has been transferred ... to Cardiff, to the Heath Hospital, and that situation is far more serious.

“It is a huge shock, isn’t it really? I’d never think that anything like this could possibly happen in Carmarthenshire, in the Amman Valley where I am from, I can’t recall anything like this ever happening in Wales before.

Mr Edwards said it would not “be helpful” to make a judgment about the incident and paid tribute to the emergency services.

04:26 PM BST

School leaders send messages of condolences

Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said: “While we don’t know the full details of what has happened, this is clearly a horrifying incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at the school and in the wider community.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, described the incident as “extremely distressing”.

Politicians across Wales and the UK have also been responding to the incident with shock.

04:12 PM BST

‘My daughter is a tough cookie’ - says parent

Charlotte Rogers, who was waiting for her daughter to come out of Ammonford school, said: “She said that one teacher and two pupils had been stabbed, that’s all I know.

“She said she was scared. She’s a tough cookie so fingers crossed. I just want to give her a big hug. I just want everyone to be safe. This shouldn’t have happened.

“At the end of the day, they should have had measures in place beforehand, when they first opened the school, to make sure it was safe for them.”

03:40 PM BST

Pictured: Police at the scene

Police at the school

Police at the school

03:33 PM BST

Children reunited with parents after being released from school

Pupils are now being released from the school after a lockdown was imposed following the stabbings.

Many parents gathered outside the school and tearfully hugged their children after they walked out of the school gates from 3.20pm.

03:14 PM BST

Several ambulances and response crews sent to scene, Welsh Ambulance Service confirms

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 11.15am to an incident on Margaret Street in Ammanford.

“We sent four emergency ambulances and the hazardous area response team to the scene, where crews were supported by two Cymru high acuity response unit paramedics and an operational manager.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters.”

Separately, a spokesman for Wales Air Ambulance service confirmed that three critical care teams were deployed. “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region today. We mobilised three critical care teams at 11:30.

“Our Dafen and Welshpool crew were mobilised by air and our Cardiff-based crew was mobilised by road. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further,” they said.

03:08 PM BST

Amman Valley School statement

A statement on the Amman Valley School website said: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

03:07 PM BST

This is a ‘horrifying incident’, says Welsh teaching union

Describing the attack, Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru, said: “While we don’t know the full details of what has happened, this is clearly a horrifying incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at the school and in the wider community.”

03:00 PM BST

Where is Amman Valley School?

02:54 PM BST

‘I want my daughter home,’ says distressed mother

Adele Skidmore, a concerned mother at the school, told ITV News: “My daughter has phoned me and told me there’s been an incident with a stabbing. She’s 15 and I’m feeling a bit stressed about it, I want her home.”

02:51 PM BST

Ammanford church offering hot drinks to parents at school gates

The Bishop of St Davids, Dorrien Davies, has expressed his concern following reports of a stabbing at Dyffryn Amman School in Ammanford.

He says: “This is a truly dreadful incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the injured, the staff, pupils and families of all at Dyffryn Amman School. The Church of All Saints, Ammanford, has been open to offer help and pastoral support in response to what has happened.”

Members of The Church of All Saints are providing tea and coffee to anxious parents at the school gates and the church is open for anyone who wants to light a candle or say a prayer.

02:49 PM BST

Pictured: Emergency services at the scene

The scene at Amman Valley School in Ammanford

Air ambulance at the scene

The scene at Amman Valley School in Ammanford

02:46 PM BST

Starmer reacts to ‘awful’ reports

02:42 PM BST

‘Concerning and worrying incident,’ says Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Education

Lynne Neagle has said she is “very concerned” about the incident in Ammanford.

Writing on X, she said: “I am very concerned to hear about the worrying incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman and my thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being kept informed of developments and offer my thanks and support to the local authority and emergency services.”

02:40 PM BST

Parents wait anxiously for their children

Hundreds of parents are gathered outside the school gates after hearing about the stabbing on social media

One parent said: “We are all praying for the teacher – I heard she was stabbed in the neck in front of pupils.

“Everyone is worried sick but the police have assured parents at the school gates that they have it contained and someone has been arrested.

“Apparently it’s a girl who hasn’t been at the school very long.”

02:40 PM BST

‘You send your children to school and think they will be safe’

Lisa Barrett, whose daughter attends the school, said: “She sent me a text to say the school was in lockdown. It’s really worrying.

“You hear from your child saying someone has been stabbed, you don’t know what to do for the best.

“You just don’t expect it, you send your children to school and think they will be safe.

She added: “It’s just a waiting game. I don’t know whether to go down there or not.”

02:21 PM BST

Sunak ‘shocked’ by stabbing reports

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, said he was “shocked at the news” of an incident at the Ammanford school.

02:19 PM BST

‘Thoughts are with the school and all those involved,’ says Cleverly

02:12 PM BST

School on ‘code red’

A mother outside the school told ITV Cymru Wales: “They’re keeping the school on lockdown – code red as they’re calling it – and the police will be speaking to the classes individually, then take them to get their lunch, then take them back to their classrooms.”

01:58 PM BST

Incident involved two girls, staff say

Two girls were involved in the incident before two members of staff intervened, witnesses reportedly said this afternoon.

A senior educational professional, who does not work at the school, but has spoken to those who do, told WalesOnline: “I understand that two learners, two girls, were involved and that two members of staff intervened.

“I don’t know how serious the injuries are but it is awful. I have that from someone who works in the school.”

01:55 PM BST

Two staff members injured

Cllr Karen Davies, an LEA governor at the school, told WalesOnline two members of staff had been stabbed. She did not know whether any children had been injured.

She added: “I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are.

“I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control.”

01:44 PM BST

Parents wait for children outside gates

Hundreds of parents anxiously wait outside the school gates for their children, who remain in their classrooms. No one appears to know exactly what happened, the BBC reports.

01:39 PM BST

‘This is deeply worrying’, says Welsh First Minister

01:37 PM BST

‘Extremely concerning’ incident

Responding to reports, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said on X:

01:27 PM BST

One arrested and three injured

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed its officers are responding to an incident at the school.

It said in a statement: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.

“We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council. We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media.

“We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected. We would ask the people do not to speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

01:24 PM BST

‘Number of people injured’

Several people have been injured following the alleged stabbing, according to the BBC. One parent said a female teacher was one of the victims.

01:20 PM BST

‘Thoughts with staff and students’

Robert James, who represents the Lliedi ward in Carmarthenshire, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident. I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”

David TC Davies MP said: “The news emerging from Ammanford this afternoon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with the people, parents and teachers of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, the emergency services and the wider community during this extremely worrying time.”

01:12 PM BST

Large emergency response

David Llywelyn, who lives opposite the school, told S4C News he saw two air ambulances “on the school field” as well as “up to 10 police cars and five or six ambulances”.

01:11 PM BST

Classrooms on ‘lockdown’

Teachers and pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman, a bilingual secondary school and sixth form, are currently being held in their classrooms. They have been asked not to use their phones, local media reports.

01:07 PM BST

Air ambulances respond to ‘stabbing’

Two air ambulances have responded to the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman, according to BBC Cymru. A reporter at the scene said that one was heading towards the University Hospital in Cardiff while the other remained at the school.