Storm Gerrit: Flood alerts across Wales and wind warning

Flood alerts have been issued across Wales as Storm Gerrit brings heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50-60mph (80-97 km/h).

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain from 00:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00, followed by a wind warning for west Wales until 03:00 Thursday.

It predicted 30-40mm (1-1.6 inches) was "expected to accumulate quite widely".

Dozens of trains have been cancelled and roads closed.

The wind warning has been extended inland now affecting 14 Welsh counties, including Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

More than 30 flood alerts were in place by 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, according to Natural Resources Wales' flooding map.

The weather warning, which comes into force as Storm Gerrit arrives on Wednesday, will affect almost all of Wales

Transport for Wales reported 18 train cancellations and warned passengers to check before they travel because of "deteriorating weather conditions".

Dyfed Powys Police said on X, formerly known a Twitter, it was getting a "number of calls" about standing water on roads in Pembrokeshire.

The forecaster said on higher ground in south and west Wales it said 70-90mm (2.8-3.5 inches) of rain could fall.

"Strong winds will likely exacerbate any impacts from the rain," the Met Office said.

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph (80-97 km/h) and up to 70mph (113km/h) on high ground and exposed coasts.

Almost all of Wales' local authority areas are affected by the rain warning, with the exception of Flintshire and Anglesey.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the decision to name the storm Gerrit was to help warn people coming home from the Christmas holidays of potential issues.

Mr Partridge added: "In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there's a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland."