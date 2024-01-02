Wales weather: Heavy rain and wind warnings in place

Travel disruption is expected in many areas of Wales as forecasters warn of strong winds and heavy rain.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for much of the country came into force Monday night and will last until Tuesday night.

A number of flood warnings have also been issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Forecasters have said the wettest areas could see up to 50mm (1.9in) of rain, while coastal areas could see wind speeds of up to 60 mph (96km/h).

Train services between London Paddington and south Wales were being diverted on Tuesday, Great Western Railway said, because of flooding between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.

A yellow warning for rain came into force at 17:00 GMT on Monday and lasts until 21:00 on Tuesday.

It affects all local authority areas in Wales except Anglesey.

A separate yellow warning for wind is in place from 08:00 GMT until 21:00 on Tuesday, covering Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Met Office said flooding of some homes and businesses was possible, in addition to power cuts and travel disruption.