Wales weather: Wind and rain sees trains delayed and cancelled

Almost all of Wales is covered by a Met Office wind and rain warning for much of Saturday

Some rail services have been cancelled and other lines closed as wind and rain swept across Wales.

A Met Office rain warning was in place across Wales until 18:00 GMT on Saturday, with forecasters warning of up to 50mm (2in) of rain in some areas.

This forced the closure of the rail line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog in north Wales.

A separate yellow wind warning is in place from 11:00 on Saturday until 03:00 on Sunday.

The weather meant trains between Swansea and Shrewsbury have been cancelled due to flooding, while there were no services in or out of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, for almost the whole of Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said it would be a "difficult day to travel" for many areas.

"We're likely to see gusts of 50mph in Wales and southern England, with the most exposed areas getting wind speeds of 65 to 75mph. There could be some road closures if branches come off trees," he said.

Natural Resources Wales has issued multiple flood alerts across the country.