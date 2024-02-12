'Walk of Champions': Sebastian Haller Greets Fans After Scoring AFCON-Winning Goal Following Cancer Battle

Ivory Coast’s Sebastian Haller was seen greeting excited fans after the forward’s last-minute goal secured the host nation’s Africa Cup of Nations win, over a year after he returned to soccer following a cancer battle.

Haller returned to the pitch in January last year while making his debut for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, just six months after undergoing chemotherapy and two operations for testicular cancer.

Sports journalist Eric Njiru captured video showing Haller and the team leaving their dressing room in the early hours of Monday, February 12.

Players were seen carrying the Moroccan flag – a nod to that team’s win over Zambia securing Ivory Coast’s place in the last 16.

Nijru captioned the video, “Walk of champions.” Credit: Eric Njiru via Storyful