Walk to end hydrocephalus interview

CBC

Montreal pharmacist Aleck Brodeur just got a shipment of COVID-19 rapid tests. Ever since the temperature has been dropping, more people have wanted to buy them, he says. "They go out so fast. We always have to order some every day, and we keep increasing the supply that we order, but they're still all going," he said. He expects this shipment — 13 kits in total — to be gone by the end of the day. In Quebec, there were 3,882 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 15 and Sept. 2