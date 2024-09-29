Walk to end hydrocephalus interview
Karin Donner and Hailee Schmit with Omaha Hydrocephalus Walk join us live in studio to talk about their upcoming charity event
"I still get chills down my spine when I think about it over ten years later."
Montreal pharmacist Aleck Brodeur just got a shipment of COVID-19 rapid tests. Ever since the temperature has been dropping, more people have wanted to buy them, he says. "They go out so fast. We always have to order some every day, and we keep increasing the supply that we order, but they're still all going," he said. He expects this shipment — 13 kits in total — to be gone by the end of the day. In Quebec, there were 3,882 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 15 and Sept. 2
Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become household names in recent years. But here's why they may not work for everyone.
Trump attacked Harris for her immigration policies and invoked ‘abelist’ language to do so
“Proper nutrition is the foundation upon which our mental acuity and vitality rest."
In the last two weeks, three new COVID vaccines have been approved by Health Canada. Here to discuss the new approvals and who should be getting a booster is Global BC Medical Contributor, Dr. Birinder Narang.
Whatever you do, never Google the "tapeworm diet..."
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children's hospital, awarding them a total of $300 million in damages.
More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.
California cannabis businesses are trying to stop the enforcement of new emergency regulations that ban certain hemp products.
Drifting to sleep very quickly isn't always a good thing, and taking too long can spell trouble, too. Here's the sweet spot, according to experts.
There’s more to rest than just sleep.
Rwanda has confirmed six deaths and 20 cases of Marburg disease since the beginning of the epidemic, the country's health minister Sabin Nsanzimana said late on Saturday. The majority of victims are health workers in the intensive care unit, Nsanzimana said in a video statement posted on X. Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever, can cause death among some patients, with symptoms including severe headache, vomiting, muscle aches and stomach aches, the ministry has said.
The coroner at the Troy Brady inquest, who died in Craigavon Hospital days after his birth, says his death was avoidable.
Canine distemper is highly contagious and can be deadly. All dogs are at risk, so it's vital to know the causes and stay up to date with vaccinations.
(Reuters) -Four additional healthcare workers in Missouri who came in contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient developed mild respiratory symptoms but the virus was not confirmed in any of them, U.S. health officials said on Friday. The report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brings to six the number of healthcare workers who cared for the Missouri patient and developed respiratory symptoms. Unlike previous U.S. bird flu cases this year, the Missouri patient, who was hospitalized on Aug. 22, had no known contact with infected animals.
'They allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,' explained Dr. Rock G. Positano.
But there are ways to combat it.
KC nonprofit hosts mental health town hall Saturdayi
A total of seven people have developed symptoms after contact with a Missouri person who had bird flu.