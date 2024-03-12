Walk-in medication-assisted treatment clinic for drug addiction opens in CLE
A new option on Cleveland’s West Side aims to redefine the approach to addiction treatment and remove barriers to getting help.
Nearly four in 10 adults are thought to be affected by nocturia.
A dull pain that comes and goes periodically is easy to explain away when you’re young and feel invincible.
An infant was killed and the child's parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog. Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.”
Many treatments for end-stage cancer are expensive, painful and do little to extend a patient’s life. CBC’s Christine Birak breaks down why a group of Canadian oncologists is adapting their approach and hears about why stopping treatment can be a chance to enjoy the time a person has left.
Vitamin D and calcium supplements appear to lower cancer risk. While the combo may also lead to more heart issues, the researcher says she decided it's worth it for her.
A couple whose IVF was delayed by lockdown now have twin girls after years of trying to conceive.
The benefits start to kick in at a lower number than you think.
Vancouver's fire chief says some firefighters in her department will soon start to get new uniforms — ones that don't contain a controversial group of chemicals potentially linked to high cancer rates in fire halls worldwide.The Vancouver firefighters' union is praising the move to phase out jackets and pants containing polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), which unions and fire chiefs across B.C. and North America have been calling for since late 2022.The group of chemicals, found in an inner layer of most f
The term "superfood" gets thrown around in nutrition circles online. Here's what that actually means and how you can add more to your diet.
The hospital has apologised to Ken Jones after he waited almost a day for doctors to see him.
Fibrosis and a family history of breast cancer played a role in her decision.
The American Cancer Society says 1 in 23 men and 1 in 24 women will develop colorectal cancer. Everyone wants to avoid a colonoscopy; it sounds awful but getting one can be life changing. This morning, T.A. Walker is at JFK Medical Center Shining a Light on the importance of getting your screening.
Neuroscience researchers at Dalhousie University are investigating how head impacts lead to injuries in football players.One of their preliminary findings is that it isn't the intensity of a single hit that can lead to concussions or trauma-like symptoms, it's the accumulation of small hits suffered during practice or games, said Alon Friedman, a co-author on their recently published study."It's not necessary that we have to treat a concussion itself," he said. "The concussion is an outcome of m
Princess Kate apologized for "confusion" around an edited family photo. Here's what to know about her abdominal surgery and responses to conspiracy theories.
Unable to conceive a longed for second child, writer Nell Frizzell has been hit by a mix of pain and disappointment, but also gratitude for having a son already.
In Republican-led states across the U.S., conservative legislators are refusing to reevaluate abortion bans — even as doctors and patients insist the laws’ exceptions are dangerously unclear, resulting in denied treatment to some pregnant women in need. Instead, GOP leaders accuse abortion rights advocates of deliberately spreading misinformation and doctors of intentionally denying services in an effort to undercut the bans and make a political point. At the same time, however, some states are taking steps that they say will provide more clarity about when abortions can be legally performed.
Even if they’re well-meaning, these remarks can make some people feel judged, shamed and self-conscious.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be helping with the response, according to city officials.
If you don't include dairy in your diet, you'll need to look for sources of calcium elsewhere. That's where your leafy green veggies come in.
