Walker Buehler chugs beer bong wearing Orel Hershiser jersey during Dodgers parade

The legend of Walker Buehler grew Friday atop a doubledecker bus in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, who won Game 3 and then closed out the clinching Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, made it known early he would be in the running for the player having the most fun during the Dodgers' World Series championship parade.

Buehler was captured on the national parade telecast chugging from a beer bong while wearing the game-used Orel Hershiser Dodgers jersey from the 1988 World Series that Buehler wore to walk into Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series.

Walker Buehler is LIVING pic.twitter.com/emChOam0DD — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) November 1, 2024

Hershiser gave Buehler the jersey to use and laughed as the beer bong footage played live on the MLB Network national broadcast of the parade. Hershiser, wearing the infamous sweater he had on during the 1988 World Series parade, declared he no longer needed or wanted the jersey back.

