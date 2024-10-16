How Walker Buehler was robbed of his watch without knowing it at Santa Anita Park

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776220053 ORIG FILE ID: 2177520495

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was with his wife at Santa Anita Park in California back in September, when he " was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch," per a statement from his reps via USA TODAY Sports.

How did that happen? According to ABC 7, "someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch" that was worth over $100,000.

The Arcadia Police Department said last week that Buehler was surrounded by suspects at the time and that's how it all happened.

The case, they said, was under investigation. That's all we know at the moment as Buehler continues to pitch in the NLCS.

Grand Theft Investigation - Incident occurred on 9/28/24 @ Santa Anita Park - Anyone with information may contact the ArcadiaPD at (626) 574-5151, case numbers 2404104, 2404106, & 2404109. To provide information anonymously, call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xqP7xTFM9z — Arcadia PD (@ArcadiaPD) October 8, 2024

More MLB!

Stadium options for the Rays in 2025 after Hurricane Milton severely damaged Tropicana Field's roof

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How Walker Buehler was robbed of his watch without knowing it at Santa Anita Park