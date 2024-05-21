Walker Cancelled at The CW After 4 Seasons — Read Jared Padalecki’s Statement

Walker is turning in his Texas Ranger badge: The CW has cancelled the Jared Padalecki-starring drama after four seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Padalecki was first to share the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on [The] CW for a fifth season,” he wrote. “It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS!” his statement continued. “In this world, home isn’t a ‘place’; it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again.”

Season-to-date, Walker is averaging a hair over one million total viewers with a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 16% in audience but steady in the demo vs. its Season 3 numbers. Out of the eight dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it easily ranks No. 1 in total audience.

“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons,” The CW added in a statement of its own. “We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

Walker was one of just four original CW shows to be picked up back in May 2023 by the network’s new executive brass after Nexstar Media Group acquired majority ownership of The CW in August 2022. At the time, All American and All American: Homecoming also received renewals for this current 2023-24 season. Additionally, Superman & Lois is slated to debut its fourth and final season this fall.

Walker stars Supernatural alum Padalecki in the titular role of Texas Ranger Cordell Walker. The cast also includes Odette Annable as Cordell’s girlfriend, Geri; Ashley Reyes and Jeff Pierre as Cordell’s fellow Rangers, Cassie and Trey; Coby Bell as Cordell’s boss, Captain James; Violet Brinson and Kale Culley as Cordell’s kids, Stella and Auggie; Keegan Allen as Cordell’s brother, Liam; and Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan as Cordell’s parents, Bonham and Abeline.

The fourth season is currently unspooling Wednesdays at 8/7c.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!

