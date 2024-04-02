Walker injured in mud emergency

A woman suffered leg injuries after becoming stuck in mud during a walk in the Peak District.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to the Woolpacks area of Kinder Scout on Monday afternoon after the walker found herself caught in a peat bog up to her thighs and could not be freed by her three companions or passers-by.

The team said the "cold and frightened" woman had managed to free herself by the time rescuers arrived but injured her legs in the process, leaving her unable to walk.

She was subsequently put on a stretcher and the team spent more than an hour carrying her to their vehicles at Edale Cross.

The woman, who had hypothermia, was then checked by a doctor at the team's Hayfield base before being driven home by her family.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related links