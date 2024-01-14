Walker saved after 10-hour rescue mission on Ben Macdui

A walker has been found following a 10-hour search and rescue operation in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm and Braemar Mountain Rescue teams were called out shortly before 18:00 on Saturday.

Police were able to trace the man's phone on the north side of Ben Macdui, but a rescue helicopter could not be scrambled due to blizzard-like conditions.

He was eventually located at about 23:30 and walked off the mountain.

The walker returned to safe ground at 03:30 on Sunday.

Images and videos from the mountain showed teams attempting the rescue in heavy snowfall and howling wind.

A statement posted on social media by Braemar Mountain Rescue said it had been a "very long night".