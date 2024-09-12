Walkers, runners honor first responders on 9/11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Walkers and runners honored first responders on 9/11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Walkers and runners honored first responders on 9/11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Maple Leafs' odds are likely to shift following rumors of signing a former All-Star forward
The 2024 NFL season is underway. All 32 NFL starting quarterbacks made their season debut in Week 1. Who performed the best?
If the NFL is going to take money from sportsbooks to be a partner -- which it does -- it shouldn't allow its teams deceive the customers of those sportsbooks who, by extension, are also the NFL's customers. That's what appeared to happen Monday night when, fresh off the…
Sam Gagner, who last played for the Edmonton Oilers, will be taking his talent to the Eastern Conference.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
It’s Week 2 of the fantasy football season and panic is already seeping in.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by officers near the team's stadium.
Week 2 will get started soon. Here are 16 players to start or sit for the second fantasy football matchup of the season.
Leon Draisaitl spoke to the media at the first Captain's skate on Monday.
From top to bottom, the New York Jets' 2024 debut was a disaster. A 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers looked like a shell of himself. The San Francisco 49ers cut up the vaunted New York defense wi
You almost never hear this from an opponent in the NFL, right? But that might be just how bad Daniel Jones was on Sunday in a woeful New York Giants loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had his own wide receiver subtly distance himself from the QB. And
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. It's still early enough in the f
Deebo Samuel and Drake London are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football campaign.
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 2 of fantasy foot
During the broadcast, Scott Van Pelt told viewers that Kelce was "wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck"
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Tyreek Hill situation heading into the Week 2 game against Buffalo.
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, two of the biggest stars on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, plan to play on the DP World Tour this fall. Both players mentioned in press conferences Wednesday at LIV Golf Chicago they'd be committing to the European circuit events, and on…
Shaquille O'Neal has avidly supported his friend and colleague, Charles Barkley. But he disagrees with Barkley's assessment of Caitlin Clark's
Tabulating power rankings for the NFL after just one week of play is always an interesting exercise.
Tennis legend Venus Williams opens up on her battle with Sjogren's syndrome.