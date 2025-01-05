Walkers 'waist-deep in snow' rescued from mountain

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team were deployed to rescue the group [Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team]

A group of men in their 20s who were "up to their waists in snow" have been rescued from England's highest mountain.

They were found in the early hours on Scafell Pike, in the Lake District, suffering the effects of hypothermia.

The group had left Harrogate at midnight on Saturday and drove to Cumbria, leaving their car at 04:00 GMT to attempt the summit.

"I suspect they're extremely embarrassed," Richard Warren from the Wasdale Mountain Rescue team said.

An amber weather warning for snow has been in force for much of Cumbria since 21:00 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Warren said the five men completed the summit but got lost on the way down.

"It was quite a serious incident," he said.

"They were lucky to survive."

The men had used an iPhone emergency system that can send an SOS via satellite when off-grid with no mobile or Wi-Fi coverage.

"I think they've learnt a lesson," Mr Warren said.

"It could have ended up as another tragedy for the Lake District."

Mr Warren said it was not the day for going on the mountains.

He said there had been five emergency calls handled by the mountain rescue teams in the area.

"We're asking people to be responsible," he added.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links