Walking cane user warns of overgrown bushes risk

Simon Kennedy, a long cane user, said the pathways around Hunsbury had been "inaccessible all summer" [Ollie Conopo/BBC]

A visually impaired man has expressed concerns about the dangers posed by overgrown bushes and trees along a road.

Simon Kennedy, who lives in Hunsbury in Northampton, said the overgrown vegetation along Hunsbury Hill Road forced him to veer off the pathway and into the adjacent cycle lane, increasing his risk of being hit by passing cyclists.

Despite reporting the issue to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Mr Kennedy said he had only received generic email responses and no action had been taken.

A WNC councillor said a highways inspector had found no sign of vegetation blocking pathways but offered to arrange an "on-site" meeting with Mr Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy said he was constantly being hit by overgrown branches and cut by thorns [Ollie Conopo/BBC]

"I'm being denied my freedom to go out independently. It's so frustrating and wrong," Mr Kennedy said.

"The paths are not looked after and [because of] the overgrown vegetation, it's impossible for me to stay on the walking side.

"You're relying on your ears and sensory perception to cross the cycle lane. It's just madness and puts me at serious risk of injury or worse."

Councillor Phil Larratt said: "A highways inspector visited the site that the customer had pinpointed on the map and was unable to find any overgrown vegetation obstructing the footway or of any safety concern to the public.

"However, we will be contacting the resident to suggest an on-site meeting to further discuss their concerns and ensure we have done everything we can to maintain accessibility to the pathways."

