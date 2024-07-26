‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Boosts Season 2 Cast For 2025 Return

Expect four new characters to join the action in the season 2 return of The Walking Dead: Dead City in 2025.

Executive Producer Eli Jorné revealed the cast additions at the AMC show’s Hall H panel Friday. They are Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), who will play Benjamin Pierce; Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), in the role of Major Lucia Narvaez; Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Christos; and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) as Roksana.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

At Friday’s Comic-Con panel, Morgan promised the return of his character’s signature leather jacket and his beloved Lucille. He also addressed his relationship with that damn bat and treated Comic-Con goers to his epic whistle.

