Wall of Fog Obscures Dehli

Dense fog settled over Dehli and neighboring Indian states early on Tuesday, January 30, causing severe transport disruption and reducing visibility to less than 50 meters in some areas, according to the India Meteorological Department.

“This needs to end,” said Delhi resident Ridhima Bhatnagar, sharing a video of the totally obscured view from her balcony to X.

Delhi Airports warned that planes that were not equipped with anti-fog landing systems may be delayed.

At least two key train routes were delayed, Business Times reported. Credit: Ridhima Bhatnagar via Storyful