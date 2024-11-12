Wall outside Abbey Road studios covered in 'Free Palestine graffiti'

The Abbey Road Studios home to The Beatles recordings has had ’Forever Palestine’ and ‘Free Palestine’ sprayed on its wall (Â© Nigel Howard / NIGEL HOWARD MEDIA)

The wall outside Abbey Road studios has been coated in Free Palestine graffiti.

Messages reading “Free Palestine” and “Forever Palestine” have been spray painted outside the world-famous music studios where some of The Beatles’ greatest hits were written and recorded.

The word “Hamas” could also be seen on the studio’s wall but it was not clear if the graffiti was in support of the proscribed terror group.

Music fans have left messages on the wall outside Abbey Road studios for around 50 years with drawings and Beatles song lyrics permanently scribbled at the site.

The Pro-Palestinian graffiti is the latest political message to do with the Israel-Hamas war to be sprayed across London’s most famous music studio.

Graffiti has been sprayed on the front of Abbey Road studios (Â© Nigel Howard / NIGEL HOWARD MEDIA)

In September, messages called for the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza were also sprayed across Abbey Road studios.

The phrase “Free the hostages” could be seen on the gate posts of the studio alongside a star of David, Deadline news agency reported.

A string of names, which appeared to be the names of Israeli hostages whose bodies had been recently found, were also written on the wall.

Similar messages also appeared outside the 93-year-old studios last month, when “Free the hostages” was daubed in red paint on the white wall.

Alongside it, Palestinian flags were daubed next to the phrase “All you need is love, stop bombing innocent” – referring to The Beatles song recorded at the studios.

Over the years artists such as Fela Kuti, Pink Floyd, Kate Bush and Amy Winehouse have recorded music at Abbey Road studios.

More recently, Stormzy, Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga and Little Simz have also created music there.

Alongside Studio Two, one of the birthplaces of British rock and roll, the larger Studio One, has become one of the most famous places for film scoring, with the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Wars, Marvel, Barbie and Harry Potter films recording there.

Abbey Road studios has been contacted for comment.