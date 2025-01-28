A wall of rain, snow and ice will sweep across US. But at least it's warmer.

The storm front that has provided a rainy respite for firefighters in California was beginning its roll across the nation Tuesday, forecast to spread rain, snow and ice along a 2,600-mile stretch from the Southwest to Northeast by the weekend, meteorologists say.

"Locally heavy snow" and snow squalls were forecast for the Great Lakes and Northeast through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Flooding rain and severe thunderstorms could slam the South Central U.S. and Mississippi Valley from Wednesday into Thursday, forecasters warned.

The storm brought an inch of rain to parts of Southern California and several inches of snow over the region's mountains Sunday into Monday. Accumulating snow is possible from northern Arizona to Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, beginning as early as Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

Farther south, up to 6 inches of rain could bring flooding and travel issues from central Texas to western Kentucky. By the end of the week, New York City will be one of the major metro areas that could see drenching rain or ice and snow, AccuWeather warned, adding that Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., could see several hours of heavy rain that could cause travel delays.

Warmup underway after weeks of arctic cold

There was some good weather news: Much of the Central, Eastern and Southeastern U.S. were experiencing a warmup, and temperatures were returning to levels at or above average for the season after multiple weeks of bitter cold. It has been so cold in the South that much of the region was slammed with a rare snowstorm last week.

"Well above average temperatures expected across much of the Central and Eastern U.S., while below average temperatures linger in southern California and the Southwest," the National Weather Service said in its daily weather roundup.

Phoenix closing in on record dry streak

The likelihood that Phoenix would end its nearly record-setting dry streak this week was looking less likely Tuesday. The weather station at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport must record at least 0.01 of an inch to break the dry streak that has stretched to 158 days. Previous forecasts that showed a 50% to 60% chance for Phoenix this week went down to 20% to 30% for Tuesday and far less likelihood after that, according to theNational Weather Service.

If Phoenix does not get measurable rain by Thursday, it will set a new record with a 161-day streak. Read more here.

− Taylor Seely, Hayleigh Evans, Arizona Republic

A U.S. map from the NWS shows warming temperatures this week for much of the Southeast.

